Joel Osteen's Church Does Not Check Tithes: Fake Story Rubbished

Did Pastor Joel Osteen's church provide shelter for evacuees affected by Hurricane Harvey only after checking its members' tithes? A story going around suggested that the megachurch founded by the TV evangelist enforced a selection process first before providing help.

Reuters TV evangelist Joel Osteen and his Lakewood Church have been criticized by the public for its action, or lack thereof, on Hurricane Harvey.

Some of the evacuees allegedly talked to ActionNews3 about the process. One mom, Tiana Williams, divulged that Osteen's Lakewood Church workers told her there was an instruction "to check tithing records of members" before evacuees were given beds and shelter.

The news prompted criticisms on social media which were mostly directed at Osteen and his church. The public swarmed the Facebook page Democrats for Blue America to bash Osteen's ministry.

"Checking tithing records for preferential treatment! Boycott this ministry. It lacks humanity," one commenter, Judith Allison, posted in the comments.

"Another Rich man trying to get richer at the lowest point of someone with nothing's life," another Facebook user, Frances L. Owens, said. "He is not a true Christian."

But Snopes fact-checked the report on Lakewood Church's tithing process and concluded that it was false and fabricated. Snopes also indicated that ActionNews3 is a "fake news web site" and thus the report was rubbish.

Prior to this controversy, netizens also slammed the TV evangelist for his alleged inaction during a time of grave need. They claimed he supposedly didn't open his church's doors to those seeking shelter from the flooding.

Osteen addressed the criticisms via Faithwire, which included photos of the flooding inside Lakewood Church's lower ground that could potentially endanger more people. Osteen also said that he had been in touch with city officials to take in evacuees if needed.

"We basically said we can put [a few hundred] people on the second level [and the] city said, 'We'll get back with you,'" Osteen said. "We are prepared to house those people."

Lakewood Church also set up relief operations for Hurricane Harvey survivors which are manned by volunteers. The church provides regular updates on Facebook about their efforts.