John Cena and Fiancée Nikki Bella News: Wrestling Couple Spotted at MTV Movie and TV Awards

John Cena and fiancée Nikki Bella were spotted at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday night, on May 7, when they walked the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)A photo of John Cena and Nikki Bella at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The two professional wrestlers got engaged back in April. They were both dressed up for the MTV event and brought life to the red carpet with their heartfelt public displays of affection for each other.

Bella also shared with her fans an inside look at her date with her soon-to-be-husband during the awards event, sharing several photos of them together on her Instagram account.

❤ #mtvmovieawards A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on May 7, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

This was the first red carpet appearance of Cena and Bella as a couple after he proposed to her at Wrestlemania 33 on April 2. Bella was also seen wearing her stunning $800,000 engagement ring. In a video clip shared by WWE on Twitter, the 39-year-old Cena is seen getting down on one knee to propose to Bella, 33, in front of thousands of wrestling fans at WrestleMania. Cena proposed marriage after they defeated Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match during the event.

"I have been waiting so long to ask you this. Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, will you marry me?" Cena asked his girlfriend after dropping on one knee and showing her the engagement ring he prepared for the occasion.

After he proposed, Bella was speechless for several moments before she nodded to say yes to his proposal and kissed her fiancé.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Bella revealed how life has changed for her since she became engaged with Cena.

"It does feel different because I guess now there's a sense of security," Nikki said. "I feel like I have a bigger smile and I'm like, 'Yeah I'm taken.'"

While she spoke about Cena, Bella revealed, "He told me the other day, 'You know Nicole, I never thought like I would have done this again, but I know I'm gonna be with you forever.'"