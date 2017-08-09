John Cena and Nikki Bella News: Couple Posts Sweet Messages for Each Other Ahead of Fifth Anniversary

Facebook/Nikki Bella John Cena and Nikki Bella celebrate their fifth anniversary as boyfriend-girlfriend today, August 9.

Ahead of the celebration of their fifth anniversary as an unmarried couple today, John Cena and Nikki Bella shared their sweet gestures and messages for each other.

After uploading a photo showing her and Cena in a nose-to nose moment last Tuesday, Bela tweeted a sweet message for her fiance, who guested on the "Today" show on the same day, and greeted him an advance happy anniversary.

The "Total Divas" star also shared a video on her Instagram Story, showing herself in bed as she watches Cena's guesting on "Today." While the female wrestling superstar did not mention anything in specific, she revealed that Cena said something special on the show that made her day.

"Awww my baby just gave me a shout out on the 'Today' show. Our anniversary is tomorrow so he just gave me a cute shout out. Look how handsome he looks, turn it on now!" Bella says in the video.

It turned out, though, Cena, too, also shared some sweet words for his would-be wife. It has been learned that, prior to heading to the "Today" show, Cena also tweeted some kind words for Bela in time for her showcasing her Birdiebee brand in New York.

"Almost time for @TODAYshow and also SO inspired by my lady @BellaTwins and her sis as they showcase @birdiebee in NYC! #MondayMotivaton," Cena said in his tweet last Monday.

Birdiebee is a clothing line of the wrestling and real-life twins, The Bella Twins, composed of Cena's fiance and her twin Brie. The clothing line officially launched at the Curvexpo in New York last Monday, Aug. 7.

Cena and Bella got engaged last April. While the two have not announced their official wedding date, Cena has revealed that it is definitely happening next year.

"I've stressed to Nicole (Bella's real name) that I would really like to get it done because I guess it took me so long to ask, now that I've made the commitment I really just want to get married," Cena told People last month.