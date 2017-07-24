John Cena and Nikki Bella News: Former WWE Champion Says Wedding Will Come Before 2019

John Cena said he hopes to marry Nikki Bella next year but admitted that he isn't sure that it won't come later than that. The former World Wrestling Entertainment champion recently talked about his upcoming wedding along with his future in the league and his movie career.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok A photo of John Cena and Nikki Bella at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Speaking to Complex, Cena was asked for updates regarding his wedding to which he said that he hopes it will happen in 2018. However, he added that he is still unsure due to his and his fiancée's busy schedules.

The interview comes after Bella showcased what appeared to be a wedding dress on her Instagram. Bella also said that she is fairly certain the wedding will take place in June 2018.

In an interview with E! News, Bella said that the wedding will take place definitely within a year. When asked why, she responded, "I can't wait too long. He might run off! I've got to lock him in, you know."

The couple only began planning last month and there is still much to do. However, Bella and Cena confirmed that the wedding will not be held in a WWE ring. According to Cena, everybody knows nothing really goes right at a WWE wedding. He added that they already had their own moment back in WrestleMania 33 and they want to leave it at that.

However, Bella did say that if the wedding is to take place in a WWE ring, she wants it to be at WrestleMania. However, after her and Cena's recent statements this is probably nothing but a joke.

Bella said in an interview that she only wants a medium-sized wedding with around 150 people. But while she admitted that she wants their wedding to be private and intimate, she and her twin sister are open to the idea of the event being filmed.