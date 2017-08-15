John Cena and Nikki Bella News: Television Coverage of Couple's Wedding Dependent on the Fate of 'Total Bellas' Season 3

Facebook/Nikki Bella It remains unclear if Nikki Bella and John Cena's wedding will be televised.

After the talked-about engagement of Cena and Bella last April, the upcoming wedding of the two wrestling icons may happen with the grinding cameras as witness once more as Bella has expressed her willingness to have their nuptial televised. However, fans can only get to witness their highly anticipated special day in the event that Bella's condition is met: Her show with her twin sister, Brie, "Total Bellas," gets picked for another season on E!

While it remains unclear whether "Total Bellas," a spin-off of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) series "Total Divas," which also includes the Bella twins, it is said that fans can already expect some private moments of Cena and Bella in its season 2. With the show even following Brie in the delivery room when she gave birth to her daughter Birdie via a cesarean operation in May, showing some romantic moments between Cena and Bella won't be too much for the show, after all.

As of this writing, Cena and Bella's exact wedding date remains undermined, although Cena has already revealed in an earlier interview that he wants the special day to happen not later than next year. According to the wrestling superstar, he does not want Bella to wait any longer for them to be married as he already made her wait a long time before proposing.

"I'm one of those guys where it took me five years to get down on one knee, so I'm ready to go, but I also know there's a lot into planning that day and since it's taken so long, it should be absolutely everything that both of us want... I really, really want to say I hope it's gonna be next year sometime, but also I want to do it when it's right for Nicole and she can get the most out of it as well," Cena said in an interview with Complex last month.