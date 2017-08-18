John Cena, Brock Lesnar Returning to WWE 'Monday Night Raw'

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Megan Elice Meadows) Brock Lesnar, as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, at a WWE Raw event on September 15, 2014.

John Cena and Brock Lesner might soon appear on the same episode of "Monday Night Raw" together.

Reports note that it has been over a year since Cena and Lesnar showed up in one "Monday Night Raw" episode. Fans will not have to wait to see the two wrestlers together, as they could be appearing on one episode right after this year's SummerSlam.

News of the duo's appearances started surfacing after a FedExForum advertisement indicated that both Lesnar and Cena are heading to Memphis on Aug. 28 for "Monday Night Raw." Barclays Center also tweeted about Lesnar being on the program, only to delete the post later.

After winning against The Miz at WrestleMania 33, Cena took a step back from the ring for three months. When he came back earlier in July, WWE described him as a free agent.

Speaking with Complex last month, Cena said he wanted to be a free agent because he is not sure whether he will be available for Raw or Smackdown. He also talked about a possible retirement in the near future.

"I just turned 40 in April and we have so many young and talented performers, I don't know how many years I have left," he added. "So in the time I have left, I'm gonna do what I can to dedicate to this company. I just want to be able to do it the most time that I possibly can."'

Meanwhile, Lesnar might be returning to UFC soon. His manager Paul Heyman hinted that the WWE champion could be making his comeback to the cage after SummerSlam. Lesnar has yet to confirm this, but reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones already said he will be waiting for the wrestler's return.