John Cena News: Wrestling Superstar to Marry Nikki Bella Next Year

After his surprise proposal to his now fiancée last April, John Cena has recently revealed that he and Nikki Bella are finally tying the knot next year.

While the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar may have dilly-dallied on proposing to Bella, Cena is not further delaying his plans to marry his lady love. In a recent interview, Cena revealed that if things go as planned, he and Bella will already be married by next year.

"We have decided on a planner, and we're now moving forward on finding the best date. I've stressed to Nicole that I would really like to get it done because I guess it took me so long to ask, now that I've made the commitment I really just want to get married," Cena said in an interview with People.

To recall, Cena silenced all those doubting his relationship with Bella when he proposed to the female wrestling superstar during Wrestlemania 33 last April. Prior to popping the question, the wrestling superstar recalled an emotional moment in his relationship with Bella, where he first asked the female wrestling superstar to marry him while she was being wheeled to the operating room because of her neck injury. While Bella already said yes that time, Cena, apparently, wanted to share the special moment with the public and be reassured that his ladylove really wants to marry him.

"I just need you to say 'yes' one more time. I've been waiting so long to ask you this. Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, will you marry me?" Cena asked Bella as he offered her the ring he had been keeping in his pocket all along.

In his interview with People, Cena revealed that the engagement ring he gave to Bella was custom-made that tells their love story. According to the wrestler, he spent a lot of time thinking in order to ensure that the ring will come out unique, and, luckily, it turned out how he wanted it to be.

"The ring was all me," Cena said.