John Cena News: WWE Star Hints at Return?

After months of hiatus, it looks like John Cena is finally coming back to WWE.

Facebook/WWEFeatured in the image is wrestler John Cena.

WWE officials are reportedly looking to boost the ratings for SmackDown Live, and what better way to do this than ask their most prized wrestler to return to the ring. While previous rumors suggested that he may be returning in August for the WWE Summerslam, it may happen sooner than expected.

A recent tweet from Cena has been speculated to confirm that he will be returning to WWE for the SmackDown Live on the Fourth of July. He said, "Bittersweet day today as I begin another night in Atlanta. Such a funny movie but #SDLive @WWE is so close! 7/4 can't get here fast enough!"

Bittersweet day today as I begin another night in Atlanta. Such a funny movie but #SDLive @WWE is so close! 7/4 can't get here fast enough! — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 30, 2017

The 16-time world champion has not wrestled for quite a while, with WrestleMania 33 being his last match. Apart from his engagement to fellow professional wrestler Nikki Bella, the WWE star also took some time off the ring to do other projects. Now, he is working on the upcoming comedy film "The Pact," with co-stars Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Newton, Sarayu Blue, and many more.

According to Bleacher Report, a Fourth of July comeback would make sense for Cena as he will be taking down Jinder Mahal, an "evil foreigner" who poses as someone who often boasts of his wealth and superiority. Only Cena is deemed worthy to take Mahal down. The publication thinks it would be similar to when Lex Luger body slammed sumo wrestler Yokozuna in 1993.

There are also other rumors that he will soon be facing off with Shinsuke Nakamura, who has been performing well in Cena's absence. As the WWE officials brought Nakamura to replace Cena in SmackDown Live, a rivalry between the two would play out naturally.

As of now, the 40-year-old wrestling champion's return has yet to be confirmed by WWE.