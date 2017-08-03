John Cena's 'WWE SummerSlam 2017' Opponent, Latest News: 16-Time World Champ to Face Baron Corbin?

Reuters/Keith Bedford Featured in the image is professional wrestler John Cena.

Japanese wrestler and former mixed martial artist Shinsuke Nakamura has just defeated John Cena on this week's episode of "SmackDown Live." What could this mean for Cena's speculated participation at SummerSlam 2017 Championship Match?

According to International Business Times, ever since Cena made his comeback on last month, on the Fourth of July, it was speculated that he will be facing Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam 2017, in a WWE Championship Match. However, with the result of his recent match in SmackDown Live, it is now certain that he will have a different opponent, and Nakamura might be the one facing Mahal instead.

The 37-year-old wrestler's victory surprised a lot of the viewers, considering that all previous signs seemed to hint that Cena would defend his country against Mahal, the anti-American.

Despite all the speculations going around during the past weeks about who Cena will be up against, it is still not a hundred percent sure that he will be at SummerSlam 2017 at all, especially since he has been cast in the upcoming "Transformers" spin-off film titled "Bumblebee."

However, various publications think that if he does take part in the upcoming WWE event, he is most likely to face Baron Corbin.

Following the recent "SmackDown Live" edition, the network showed a short segment wherein Corbin attacked Nakamura, who had just defeated Cena, with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Sixteen-time World Champion then defended Nakamura, throwing Corbin towards the commentary table.

According to Heavy, this could have been the beginning of a feud between the two, which may lead to a SummerSlam match.

The publication also thinks that a match between Cena and Corbin makes a lot of sense, especially if WWE is planning to build up Corbin even further.

"SummerSlam 2017" will take place on Aug. 20, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.