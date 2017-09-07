John Legend Once Dumped Chrissy Teigen But She Said 'No'

Reuters/Mike Blake Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the red carpet of 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2017.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen compose one of Hollywood's most recognizable and cutest couples, but just recently, the 10-time Grammy winner revealed that he had once tried breaking up with his then-girlfriend but she wasn't having any of it.

In an exclusive interview with The Guardian, Legend said that the event occurred during a stressful time for him and he, told his now-wife how happier he'd be if he were single. Fortunately for everyone, Teigen shut him down. "I was really stressed and busy. I was just like: 'I'd just be happier single right now,' and she was like: 'No,'" the 38-year-old singer recounted.

It didn't take long before the story caught Teigen's attention, and she made a quick response via Twitter making light of the whole situation by posting a link to the interview along with the caption saying, "11 years, baby," complete with a laughing-crying emoji. Afterwards, this was immediately followed by an explanation wherein the 31-year-old model and TV personality added more information about the incident saying, "It wasn't a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like 'no.'''

Overall, the length of time that the two broke up was only 90 minutes long, and now, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had been together for about 14 years. They got married back in 2013 in a lavish wedding set in Lake Como, Italy. Before that, however, the two also had a secret wedding in a courthouse in New York City. Ever since then, the two have become one of Hollywood's cutest couples.

John Legend also had a lot of nice things to say about his wife. "She pushes me to be funnier, not because she's trying to, I think it's just being around her. And to be bolder," he says of Teigen.