John McCain Health Condition Latest News: Mayo Clinic Confirms Brain Tumor Diagnosis

United States Senator for Arizona and war veteran John McCain has recently been diagnosed with a brain tumor, his doctors confirmed this week.

McCain initially underwent a surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye that was detected during his annual physical checkup. While the doctors only said it was a medical procedure at the time, they also announced that they were still waiting for the results of a tissue pathology test.

The operation was done at one of the Mayo Clinic hospitals located in Phoenix.

On Wednesday, McCain's doctors from the Mayo Clinic said in a statement that the tissue pathology result indicated the blood clot was primarily linked to a brain tumor called glioblastoma. While the doctors did not specify McCain's condition, brain tumor-focused organizations provided an insight on what a glioblastoma is.

According to the American Brain Tumor Association, glioblastoma is a tumor known for being "highly malignant" since its characteristics make its cells quickly reproduce and they get support from "an ample blood supply." "Because these tumors come from normal brain cells, it is easy for them to invade and live within normal brain tissue," the ABTA added.

It can be recalled that McCain's initial surgery prompted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to defer the deliberation and voting process on the revised "Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017" this week.

Meanwhile, the doctors' statement also said: "The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation."

Mayo Clinic doctors added that the Senator was recovering well from the surgery and "his underlying health is excellent."

Right now, the senator's office stated that he is staying in his family home in Arizona and "is confident that any future treatment will be effective."

In a Twitter post, McCain thanked the people who have shown him support and promised that he will "be back soon" in Washington.

Since the confirmation of McCain's brain tumor, various U.S. politicians have shown their support through heartfelt messages for McCain.

In a social media post via Twitter, McCain's presidential opponent in 2008, Barack Obama, reminded everyone "John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known." He added: "Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John."