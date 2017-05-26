'John Wick 3' Latest News: Script of Planned Sequel Already Being Written

After the critical and financial success of "John Wick: Chapter 2," plans are coming along quickly to get another sequel for the film franchise to enter into production and filming before the cameras.

(Photo: Facebook/johnwickmovie)A promotional photo of the movie "John Wick: Chapter 2."

The first chapter of the R-rated revenge thriller film franchise, titled "John Wick," was well-received by fans and critics, earning a solid $88.7 million globally against a $20 million budget. While the plot of the movie ended in such a way that it did not require a sequel, Lionsgate/Summit Entertainment saw potential in the series and they reached a decision to make a second chapter for the franchise.

"John Wick: Chapter 2" was released in February this year, and it was so commercially successful that it ended up doubling the take of the first "John Wick" movie, earning $166.8 million at the global box office.

Unlike the first "John Wick" movie, the story of the second installment had a wide open ending, which is why it is not surprising that "John Wick 3" is already in the works.

In a recent interview with Collider about the pending release of "John Wick: Chapter 2" on DVD and Blu-Ray, Chad Stahelski, director of the second film, implied that a third film for the franchise is officially a go, and that script work is already underway.

"Yeah — we're currently in the middle of writing it right now," Stahelski said of the film sequel's status.

The director was also asked when filming would begin to which he replied, "It's more of a how fast can we get our s—t together. But I would assume that if not by the end of this year, the beginning of next year."

As for who will be directing "John Wick 3," Stahelski is unable to confirm whether he is up to the task of helming another sequel of the successful film franchise.

"Currently I'm acting as prep director," he said. "Hopefully, everything will work out time wise. Of course I would love to ... If you really watch the first and second one, there's only one place it can go — so I'll let you sort that out."

"John Wick: Chapter 2" is currently available in digital high definition (HD), but will also be released in 4K ultra HD and Blu-ray starting June 13.