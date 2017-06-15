'John Wick' 3 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Film to Explore Wick's Past, High Table

As "John Wick 2" hits Blu-Ray and DVD media this week, more teasers about the next film in the franchise continue to surface. Although most of the details of "John Wick 3" remain under wraps, the director of the film recently revealed that the third installment of the franchise will explore the origin story of the titular character.

Facebook/John Wick MovieShown in the photo is a promotional image for "John Wick 2." It has been announced recently that "John Wick 3" is in the works.

In his interview with Independent, director Chad Stahelski revealed that the creative team behind the "John Wick" franchise are already in talks about the third chapter. According to him, the film will delve into the many elements of Wick's world, particularly his past.

"We are going to put in something about the High Table, how that all works. We're going to put in something about where John comes from, and where he wants to go. I don't want to say too much more, but it will be a nice completion to Mr. Wick's journey," said Stahelski.

It can be recalled that in the first film, John was shown as being a retired hitman who had just lost his wife. Before she died, she had given him a puppy to make it easier for him to cope with her passing. However, John was forced to return to his old life as a hitman when some gangsters stole his car and killed his puppy. As he waged a war against those responsible for the death of his pet, he took each of them down ruthlessly.

The beginning of chapter 2 saw John going back to his life as a retired hitman. However, he was triggered once again when his enemies burned down his home and car. The film featured more gun battles and fight scenes and explored more of the elements that made the first chapter a huge success. However, it left very little clue as to what could be in store for John, as well as the High Table. According to Stahelski, chapter 3 will shed light on these things as it gives a fitting conclusion to the trilogy.

"John Wick 3" will reportedly head into production later this 2017.