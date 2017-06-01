'John Wick 3' Updates: Movie's Release Date Still Unknown; Production Eyed to Start Later This Year

After leaving the moviegoers with a major cliffhanger, it has been announced that the Keanu Reeves-starrer "John Wick 2" will have a sequel that will tackle the unaddressed questions the last movie left.

Facebook/John Wick MovieShown in the photo is a promotional image for "John Wick 2." It has been announced recently that "John Wick 3" is in the works.

With "John Wick 2" earning twice than the first "John Wick" movie, it has finally been revealed that Reeves will be heading back to the big screen as he reprises his John Wick character. According to reports, "John Wick 3" has been in its pre-production stage since October last year, and, if things go as planned, the primary photography will kick off early next year if not later this year.

"Yeah — we're currently in the middle of writing it right now," said "John Wick 2" director Chad Stahelski in a recent interview with Collider.

While the movie has yet to begin taking shape, Stahelski already hinted on what the fans can expect from it. According to the director, while "John Wick 3" may not be bigger than previous "John Wick" movies, it will give the moviegoers a better understanding of John Wick's world.

"I feel like there are all these different subtleties that I skipped over in Number Two that I'd like to go back to on (chapter three) and show you the inner workings of different parts of New York. So rather than massive set pieces, I'd like to show you cooler and more intricate ones," Stahelski revealed.

As of this writing, it remains unclear as to when "John Wick 3" will arrive in cinemas. However, it is expected that Reeves will once again engage in rigorous trainings for his role, just like what he did prior to filming "John Wick 2," which, according to Men's Fitness magazine, involved multistep exercises that efficiently work several muscles and body parts at once.