'John Wick: Chapter 2' Release Date, News: Baba Yaga Doesn't Need Help in Wreaking Havoc

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans are literally counting just days before "John Wick: Chapter 2" officially releases on the silver screen. As such, any help to further increase hype for the movie is appreciated, and no one saw a powerful reunion with actor Keanu Reeves' old team coming.

"John Wick: Chapter 2" official website

During the movie's premiere last Jan. 31, Carrie-Ann Moss graced the event and met up with former co-stars Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne, and it was definitely a snap-worthy moment. The three were iconic characters of the "Matrix" films, with Reeves as Neo, Moss as Trinity, and Fishburne as Morpheus.

For those who live under a rock, the trilogy in which they starred alongside each other depicted a sci-fi portrayal of humans living under simulation, and they are some of the few humans who realize this and rise up in retaliation. This is where the timeless bending-to-escape-bullets first came to be, making it an instant masterpiece.

So are they reuniting to help Reeves shatter more skulls? Fishburne doesn't really fight together with Reeves in "John Wick: Chapter 2," and Moss isn't in the film, so not really. And according to the executive producer and director of the first "John Wick" movie, he doesn't really need help dishing out pain.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, David Leitch says that crossing John Wick would be suicide, to which everyone else agreed. When asked what one should do when John Wick is on the chase, Leitch said, "I would give up and beg for mercy. He doesn't miss, so I would just accept your fate. He is the boogeyman!"

As a matter of fact, he's going to shatter a lot of walls and windows with sheer action that a musical was made from all the effects. Who knew violence could be an art form?

"John Wick: Chapter 2" dishes more hurt in cinemas on Feb. 10, 2017.