'Johnny English 3' Cast, Latest News: Rowan Atkinson Returns for Bond Spoof

Comedian Rowan Atkinson will be coming back one more time for another James Bond spoof movie in the upcoming film "Johnny English 3."

(Photo: YouTube/Universal Pictures UK)A screenshot from the official trailer of the movie "Johnny English Reborn."

According to a report by comedy website Chortle, Atkinson has mentioned that he plans to return for a second "Johnny English" sequel, eight years after the previous sequel was released. Pre-production of the upcoming espionage spoof has commenced, while shooting is scheduled to start in autumn. The movie sequel set to hit cinemas in October 2018.

At the moment, the plot of the third movie in the "Johnny English" film franchise, its title and further cast details have yet to be revealed.

Although not as well-known as Atkinson's other iconic characters such as Blackadder and Mr. Bean, the "Johnny English" film franchise is still considered very profitable even if the movies previously released about the character are not well-liked by critics.

The character of Johnny English is based originally on a series of commercials, and he is known to be an over-confident "MI7" spy who accidentally and hilariously achieves success in his missions, mainly by the skills and virtues of his sidekicks and sheer blind luck. He is essentially a combination of James Bond and Inspector Clouseau.

The first film from the franchise, titled "Johnny Engish," was released in 2003 and it featured cast members Ben Miller, John Malkovich and Natalie Imbruglia. It went on to rake in $160 million internationally at the box office. This comedy spy film was followed by a 2011 sequel titled "Johnny English: Reborn," and it co-starred Gillian Anderson, Daniel Kaluuya, Rosamund Pike and Dominic West.

As for the upcoming third installment of the franchise, Screen Rant reports that producing studio Working Title has declined to comment or provide any further information about the film project. But considering the positive reaction received by comedy spy films like Paul Feig's "Spy" in recent years, it might be a good time for the espionage genre to get a new dose of Johnny English.

"Johnny English 3" is scheduled to hit theaters sometime in October 2018.