Join Us in 21 Days of Prayer for Life

Eric Metaxas is an Evangelical speaker and bestselling author.

This month, hundreds of thousands of people will join the March for Life in Washington, D.C. But what if there were three times that many praying?

January 22nd is the 43rd anniversary of the worst Supreme Court decision in our nation's history. With Roe v. Wade, seven robed men gave America some of the most permissive abortion-on-demand laws in the world. Since that time, nearly 60 million unborn children have been killed in the womb.

This month, January, is the month so many American Christians memorialize the unborn — through Sanctity of Life Sunday (this year on January 15) and the March for Life on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on January 27th — I will be there. The day before that, by the way, my colleague John Stonestreet will be speaking at the Anglicans for Life conference, and then after the march at the Evangelicals for Life conference. As you may know, John and I are very passionate about this issue.

Now, if you can get to Washington, please do! But if you can't, you can still be a part of the most significant cause of our day: the cause for life. How? Well, the Colson Center for Christian Worldview has produced a free, downloadable booklet called: 21 Days of Prayer for Life. It's updated for 2017, and we want to see millions of Christians appeal together to heaven to end this grave evil.

This full-color booklet was co-written by John Stonestreet and top pro-life apologist Scott Klusendorf, and is co-sponsored by the top pro-life groups in America: Students for Life, Focus on the Family, Save the Storks, the March for Life, Life Training Institute, CareNet, and others.

The booklet will guide you through a three-week journey to pray for all of the victims of abortion: the unborn, expectant mothers and fathers in crisis, siblings, grandparents, and yes, even abortion clinic workers. It also includes prayers for pastors, as well as politicians and policy makers.

You see Roe v. Wade, as bad of a decision as it was, did not "settle" the abortion debate in America. In fact, if the growing concern and hysteria from pro-abortion forces tell us anything, it's that America is shifting away from unrestricted abortion. Pro-life forces have made major gains in state legislatures across the country in recent years, and new survey data show that 53 percent of millennials believe abortion should be either illegal or legal only in cases of rape or incest or to save the life of the mother.

Let's keep the momentum going in 2017 — and let's start on our knees, in prayer!

But there's something else powerful about this prayer guide. Each day features beautiful stories of life: of the dad who chose life for his son with Down syndrome, of the sibling who found peace for the loss of her aborted sister and forgiveness for her mom, of the student who courageously stood for life in a hostile college classroom. These stories will inspire you to also pick up the mantle and stand for life.

And as you pray, this guide will equip you to have pro-life conversations with your friends and neighbors. Did you know you can defend the dignity of unborn life through science and philosophy? Could you use some talking points on fetal development, and how to graciously answer the red herring arguments that you often hear like: "don't like abortion, don't have one"? Well, then you need this prayer guide.

So here's what you can do: come to BreakPoint.org and download it for free right from our website. And please, please, will you think of five people you could share it with and forward the link to them? And don't forget your pastor. Maybe your small group or Bible study or family or homeschool group or Christian school class will commit together to pray for life this January. And Facebook and Twitter would be great ways to share the prayer guide.

Again, come to BreakPoint.org and download "21 Days of Prayer for Life." God bless you.

Originally posted at breakpoint.org.