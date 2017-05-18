'Jojo's Bizarre Adventure' Mobile Game Release Date News: App Now Ready for Early Registration

"Jojo's Bizarre Adventure" is about to hit the gaming world. The hit anime and manga series of the same name is finally getting a mobile game and it is officially out for registration. What can fans of the series expect from this game?

Hirohiko Araki/Lucky Land Communications/Shueisha A promotional photo for the new "Jojo's Bizarre Adventure" app.

"Jojo's Bizarre Adventure" is a long-running Japanese manga series written and drawn by Hirohiko Araki. The manga first ran from 1987 to 2004 in Weekly Shonen Jump before it got transferred to another magazine, Ultra Jump, in 2005. As of date, "Jojo's Bizarre Adventure" is Shueisha's longest-running manga series with over 118 volumes and counting. It has already been adapted to an anime with the same name and has been a hit since it first aired.

To celebrate its long history, the 30th anniversary of "Jojo's Bizarre Adventure" will be celebrated with a mobile phone game.

The mobile application features three main options. The first option is a free manga reading outlet. Here, fans of the series can read their favorite "Jojo" chapters over and over again. The chapters are available to read in its original black and white format or in full color. The mobile app is said to give a free chapter every day. It also comes with a map feature that gives the users information about the real-life locations of areas mentioned in the manga.

The second main option is a "Jojo" game. Not much is revealed about the game besides it being dubbed as "Iggy-raising." In this feature, players are asked to take care of Iggy the dog. Iggy will also give the players daily fortunes which come with free coffee gum.

The last feature of the mobile app is called "Today's Quote." This option is used to acquire coins by simply viewing a "Jojo's Bizarre Adventure" quote every day.

"Jojo's Bizarre Adventure" mobile app is now up for an early registration online. Interested players can go to the official website here to register. The app will be available to download in Japan sometime in late June for both IOS and Android devices.