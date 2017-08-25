Joker and Harley Quinn Spin-off Movie in the Works; 'This Is Us' Creators to Helm Film

A Joker and Harley Quinn spin-off movie, is in the works and "Suicide Squad" stars Jared Leto and Margot Robbie are confirmed to reprise their roles.

Facebook/SuicideSquad Featured in the image is The Joker, played by Jared Leto.

Joker and Harley Quinn first gained on-screen public notoriety in the 2016 film "Suicide Squad," where they played lovers with an appetite for sinister deeds and any form of villainy. For their solo movie outing, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, "This Is Us" executive producers and directors, and "Crazy, Stupid, Love" co-writers, are in final talks to pen the movie for Warner Bros.

A source described the film as a "criminal love story." Another source called it "an insane and twisted love story" similar to "'When Harry Met Sally' on Benzedrine."

In an interview with Australian radio show "Kyle and Jackie O," Leto talked about his future as the Joker in the DC Extended Universe. The actor said he is committed to the role and any rumors suggesting he's leaving the character are simply not true, Screen Rant reported.

The Joker and Harley Quinn movie is part of the main lineup of DC titles under Warner Bros. The studio is reportedly working on a new line of DC-related films that can stand independently and outside of the bigger cinematic universes such as "Justice League".

Meanwhile, both Joker and Harley Quinn are reportedly getting their own solo movies. A Joker solo movie is being developed with "The Hangover" director Todd Phillips in talks to helm the film. Robbie is also pitching her own Harley Quinn movie to Warner Bros.

Joker and Harley Quinn will also appear on "Gotham City Sirens", which will center on female villains from DC's stable. The confirmed characters so far, aside from Joker and Harley Quinn, are Catwoman and Poison Ivy.

DC and Warner Bros.' next movie is "Justice League," which will be coming out this November.