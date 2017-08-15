Jon Jones Injury Update: MMA Fighter Suffered an Arm Injury Days Before UFC 214 Fight

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports via REUTERS Coach Mike Winkeljohn recently revealed that Jon Jones has actually hurt his arm badly just a few days before UFC 214 where the fighter defeated Daniel Cormier in a rematch for the Light Heavyweight championship.

It was recently revealed that mixed martial arts fighter Jon Jones was suffering an arm injury ahead of his fight at UFC 214.

UFC 214's main event was the much-awaited rematch between Jones and Daniel Cormier with the Light Heavyweight title at stake. Jones finished the match at the three-minute mark of the third round after knocking out Cormier by throwing a combination made up of a head kick and punches.

The winning fighter's coach Mike Winkeljohn has recently shared that Jones, despite his win, was actually not in perfect shape coming into the octagon.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Winkeljohn revealed that Jones had been suffering an arm injury ahead of the match.

"A couple of nights before the fight, he couldn't lift his arm. He had hurt it wrestling," Winkeljohn stated. He added: "He wrestled a little too hard with his partner and maybe from a lack of warm up, I'm not sure, but it was kind scary."

Winkeljohn added that the injury prevented Jones from lifting his arm "basically over his head," which the coach reiterated was "definitely concerning." So they prepared to tweak the game plan if Jones did not feel better in time for his UFC 214 match.

Winkeljohn and the other coaches also reached a consensus to keep Jones from wrestling too much at the time of the injury. "I wanted to keep that out of it and hopefully so that way if it got re-injured in the fight, the adrenaline would take over," Winkeljohn added.

In the end, the coach said: "Nobody beats Jon Jones but himself. Once he decides he wants to win a fight, he's going to win."

Meanwhile, fans will recall that after winning the Light Heavyweight championship in UFC 214, Jones grabbed the microphone and called out Brock Lesnar to challenge him for an octagon match.

Jones' challenge came at the perfect time when several speculations are up in the air that Lesnar could be preparing for a UFC comeback after he finishes his contract with the WWE. Lesnar has put more flames to those rumors when he made a promise to leave WWE if he loses his four-way match at SummerSlam 2017 on Aug. 20.

However, it is also important to note that Lesnar still has a suspension to serve until December which makes a UFC comeback within this year impossible. Added to that, Lesnar's WWE contract spans until WrestleMania 34 in April 2018.