Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen Are Westeros' Newest Power Couple

HBO A scene from episode 3 during Jon and Dany's first meeting

There is a new power couple in Westeros.

The sixth episode of the penultimate season of "Game of Thrones" had taken place in the cold lands of the North just beyond the wall, but Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) intimate moment at the end of the episode had definitely warmed the hearts of viewers around the world. With this being said, the second to the last episode of the season was definitely intense.

The episode begins with Jon Snow and his posse including Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glenn) and The Hound (Rory McCann) as they go beyond the wall to catch one of the dead to bring to their upcoming meeting with Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). Unfortunately after a series of unfortunate events, the group become stranded in a frozen lake after Jon sends Gendry (Joe Dempsie) back to Eastwatch to send a pigeon (letter) over to Daenerys seeking her aid. Not only is Jon Snow and his group stranded on the lake, they are also surrounded by a horde of the undead along with the White Walkers led by the Night King.

All is tense as the undead waits for the lake to freeze enough for them to walk into, but when they finally take that first step, all hell breaks loose. Jon Snow and friends were on the losing end of an unfortunate battle, and just when all hope is lost, Daenerys comes swooping in to save day along with her three dragons: Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion.

Sadly though, while in the process of saving Jon Snow's group, the Night King manages to spear and kill one of Dany's dragons, Viserion, which leaves a distraught Daenerys to escape without Jon Snow. It was evident in her face that she did not want to leave the King in the North behind. Luckily, Uncle Benjen Stark, a.k.a. "Cold Hands," arrives just in the nick of time to save Jon Snow from the dead, sacrificing himself so that his nephew could escape.

Jon finally arrives at Eastwatch, and thankfully, Daenerys did not lose hope and decided to wait.

As Jon is in recovery, Dany decides to pay him a visit and is finally able to see all the stab wounds that had once killed the King in the North. And during this moment, it is clear that something is definitely up between the two rulers. Jon Snow apologizes to Daenerys about Viserion's death, but the Mother of Dragons then promises him that they will fight the Night King together.

At this moment, Jon calls Daenerys by her nickname, "Dany," the first time since her brother Viserys, and clearly she was taken aback and slightly offended. But Jon Snow then corrects himself and calls Daenerys "his queen." This touches the Targaryen monarch and the two briefly hold hands.

In an interview, showrunner David Benioff says that "I don't think either one of them really knew exactly how powerful their feelings were towards each other until these moments. Just the notion of falling for someone, that involves weakness, it's not something a queen does. But she feels that happening and he feels it happening for her. I think both of them are on kind of unfamiliar ground, especially because it's with an equal."

It is kind of hard for her at that point I think not to look at this guy and realize this is not like the other boys," Dan Weiss, another showrunner for "Game of Thrones," says.

Well, this is probably because the two are in fact related since Jon Snow is the only living son of Daenerys' late brother, Rhaegar. But nevertheless, it looks like the show is setting the two up to become the next power couple in Westeros.