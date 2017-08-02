Jonah Hill Bares Trim Figure and Toned Muscles During Outing in NYC

Jonah Hill recently showed off his lean figure and toned muscles while strolling along the streets of New York City.

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Jonah Hill at the world premiere of the film "Moneyball" in 2011.

Accompanied by a female pal, Hill appeared to be fitter than ever. The "22 Jump Street" star bared his svelte body while out and about in NYC. His toned arm muscles were very visible from his blue t-shirt, which he paired with maroon pants.

The scruffy actor and a casually dressed woman walked side by side, draping an arm around each other at some point during their outing. It was not clear whether she was just a friend or someone he is currently dating.

During a 2016 interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Hill revealed that he turned to his friend and co-star Channing Tatum for some fitness advice.

"I gained weight for this movie 'War Dogs,' and then I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum, and said, 'Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?' And he said, 'Yes, you dumb motherf—–, of course you will, it's the simplest thing in the entire world,'" Hill shared.

The 33-year-old actor's weight has gone up and down these past few years. However, it looks like Hill is now embracing a healthier lifestyle judging by his slimmer body. Back in 2012, he told ABC News that his weight loss was mostly achieved through a proper diet.

"I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something, but I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat and to change my habits and stuff," he explained (via Metro). "I found that Japanese food was very helpful to me."

Apart from his upcoming film projects, Hill is reuniting with his "Superbad" co-star Emma Stone for a Netflix series due for a 2018 release.