Jonah Hill Weight Loss News: '21 Jump Street' Actor Looks Slimmer Than Ever in New Photo

Jonah Hill looks unrecognizable as he shows off his drastic weight loss.

Reuters/FileCast members Jonah Hill (L) and Channing Tatum pose at the premiere of ''21 Jump Street'' at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California March 13, 2012.

Hill, 33, recently stepped out to run some errands in Los Angeles this weekend. The "21 Jump Street" actor wore a navy blue shirt and matching jeans as he strolled the busy L.A. street. His fitting tee showed off his slim body, proof that he has been exerting more effort to shed the pounds. He also developed a visible muscly torso and ripped arms.

The "War Dogs" star's weight has fluctuated in the past few years. He first began losing weight while working on his 2011 film with Brad Pitt, "Moneyball." A few months after losing 40 pounds, he gained the weight back again. He then managed to drop more pounds and showed off his significant weight loss during the SAG Awards in January.

In an interview with ABC news in 2012, Hill said he credits his weight loss to clean eating. "It was just mostly diet," the Oscar nominee shared (via Metro). "I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something. ... I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat to change my habits and stuff. I found that Japanese food was very helpful to me."

Aside from putting more time in the gym, Hill said he sought help from a nutritionist and kept a food journal to track his food intake. His co-star/friend Channing Tatum also helped him lose weight by offering some useful fitness tips.

Hill rose to fame when he starred in the high school comedy "Superbad" in 2007. He also appeared as Tatum's sidekick in the "Jump Street" movies. He will next be seen in the upcoming feature films "Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot," "The Ballad of Richard Jewell" and "Uncut Gems."