Jonas Brothers News: Trio's Patriarch Reveals Battle with Colon Cancer

The patriarch of the famous Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Sr., has revealed that he has been battling colon cancer.

In an interview with NBC Charlotte, Jonas, Sr. disclosed that he was diagnosed with one of the deadliest cancers back in March, and, upon learning of his predicament, his sons — Kevin, 29, Joe, 27, Nick 24 and their younger brother Frankie, 16 — were all shaken with the news.

According to Jonas, Sr., all his boys cancelled their respective schedules after they were told of the bad news and even accompanied him when he received treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

While Jonas Sr. did not reveal what stage his colon cancer is, he said that the prognosis is good, and he has yet to undergo chemotherapy sessions.

A report claims that those born in the 1990s have twice the risk of having colon cancer and four times the risk of rectal cancer as compared to those who were born in the 1950s. Hence, it is suggested that the age for colon cancer screening should be lowered, especially for those who have had a parent, sibling or child with colon cancer.

The current guidelines recommend 50 as the age for colon cancer screening. It has been learned, though, that Jonas Sr. did not subject himself to colon cancer screening when he reached that age.

"There's also a feeling of responsibility to others. I waited two years past that 50 year mark," he said.

"Colon cancer is perhaps the only cancer, if not, certainly one of the few cancers that can be prevented by removing the pre-cancerous legion (polyp)," Dr. Steven Wexner, chairman of the colorectal surgery department at Cleveland Clinic Florida, said.

Meanwhile, the Jonas patriarch is happy to be back in in his hometown of Belmont, North Carolina, where he and his wife Denise opened a restaurant last year.

"I never thought I'd live in Belmont again, but you settle in with life. It's been amazing," he said.