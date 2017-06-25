JonBenet Ramsey Murder Update: New Suspect's Ex-Wife Speaks Out

It has been exactly 21 years since the child beauty pageant queen JonBenet Patricia Ramsey passed away, yet her murder remains unsolved. As investigators appear no closer to solving the case, a new suspect, Keith Schwinaman, has been named as the possible murderer.

Reuters/StringerPatsy Ramsey and her husband, John Ramsey (R), produce a picture of JonBenet Ramsey during a press conference in Atlanta where they released the results of an independent lie detector test, May 24, 2000.

JonBenet was found murdered on the morning of Dec. 26, 1996 in the basement of her home in Boulder, Colorado. Her father, John, discovered her lifeless body around eight hours after she was reported missing.

Now, the ex-wife of a new suspect, Heather Kubes, has told US National Enquirer that she cannot give a 100 percent alibi to explain his whereabouts that night.

"It wasn't unusual for him to disappear for a few hours and have no explanation of it," Kubes told US National Enquirer, as cited by The New Idea. "I have no idea what he was capable of – I think anything is possible," she added.

Kubes revealed her former husband often wore a cross necklace that belonged to her. However, it suddenly disappeared at some point between 1996 and 1998. To recall, JonBenet was wearing a similar cross necklace around her neck when her body was found.

Schwinaman is currently serving a 32-year sentence at Colorado's Crowley County Correctional Facility for sex acts he committed against three women between 1993 and 1996. His previous crimes bear remarkable similarities to the murder of the child beauty queen.

Retired police detective Bob Whitson of Boulder Police Department even pointed out the similarities between the crimes of Schwinaman and Ramsey's murder. Though a lot of similarities fit, they do not have enough physical evidence against him.

"If you look at JonBenét's murder and Schwinaman's crimes for just the methods of operation, a lot of similarities fit," Whitson said, adding that Schwinaman always wore gloves while committing his crimes. "But what we didn't have was any physical evidence against him," he went on to say.