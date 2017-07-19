Joseline Hernandez Rumors: Did She Really Quit 'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta?'

Facebook/Joseline Hernandez Joseline Hernandez recently penned an emotional letter, thanking her daughter Bonnie Bella for giving her courage and sense of direction.

After Joseline Hernandez's shocking reveal in the season 6 finale of "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" that she was quitting the show, there are now speculations on whether she really quit or was fired.

It is said that the season 6 finale of "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta," which also served as the reunion episode, has been the most dramatic episode of the reality show. In the said reunion special, the feud between Hernandez and the show's producer, Mona Scott-Young, exploded anew, prompting Hernandez to announce her departure from "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta."

"I need ya'll to have y'all phones ready to record what I'm about to tell you about this b**ch Mona and how she motherf****ng treated her cast members and all the sh*t that she's done to us throughout the motherf****ng years. I'm a let everybody know. I want you to hashtag Oprah and I want to go sit down with Oprah," Hernandez said in the reunion/finale episode of "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta."

However, even before Hernandez's explosion in the season 6 finale episode of "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta," she already hinted in a prior interview that she was leaving the show. When asked whether she would still be a part of the upcoming season of the reality series, Hernandez said that she was not sure but said that her fans would surely see more of her.

In the said interview, Hernandez also revealed her plans to get into acting and that she has offers to read for a few movies. Nonetheless, she also said that she needs to choose what roles to accept and find out what really suits her.

Meanwhile, following Hernandez's shocking announcement that she was leaving "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta," the reality star penned an emotional letter, thanking her baby daughter for giving her the strength and sense of direction in life.

"Bonnie Bella you've changed my life in more ways than you could imagine and you make all of the places in my life that were once incomplete whole again," goes a portion of Hernandez's letter she shared on her Instagram account.