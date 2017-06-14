Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell News: Couple Plans to Tie the Knot This Fall

The season 3 premiere of "Counting On" earlier this week may have featured the wedding reception of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, but the spotlight was shared by the newlywed couple with Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell as the celebration also became a venue for the engagement of the latter pair.

While a wedding reception is supposed to celebrate a newlywed couple's union, Duggar and Forsyth's own celebration was not only about their officially becoming a couple in the eyes of God and the law, but it also paved the way for another possible wedding reception: the engagement of the Duggar son and Caldwell.

It has been learned that the newlywed Duggar daughter had a hand in planning her brother's engagement proposal at her own wedding reception. According to reports, instead of the traditional throwing of bouquet, Joy-Anna opted not to throw hers. Rather, she headed towards where Caldwell was and gave her the bouquet.

It was at that point when Joseph emerged from nowhere and delivered his own act of kneeling before popping the question. While surprised, Caldwell did not dilly-dally in giving her most anticipated answer.

"Yes! Joe! I would love to marry you," Caldwell exclaimed.

While most wedding proposals are sealed with a kiss, Duggar and Caldwell's was different. After all, as a devout Christian family, it is a rule of the Duggars that no kiss should happen between unmarried couples in their family, and the best that a couple can do after an engagement is to hold hands. For the Duggars, premarital sex can be averted if couples only kiss once they are married.

Meanwhile, following their engagement, Duggar and Caldwell are said to be already planning their wedding. According to reports, while the two have yet to determine the exact date of their big day, they are planning to hold it this fall already.

"We are not 100 percent sure as far as the exact date of the wedding, but we like fall at some point," Duggar told People prior to the airing of "Counting On" season 3.