Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell Update: Amazon Wedding Registry Reveals Possible Date

Since they got engaged, fans of Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar have been anxiously waiting for them to announce their wedding date. Although the two celebrities have yet to confirm when their big day is, rumors are swirling that it is happening in a few months.

Rumors started to surface following the unearthing of a wedding registry on Amazon. The said registry was allegedly Joseph and Kendra's and indicated that the big day would be on Sept. 8 of this year. Fans speculated that the registry could actually be theirs, considering the couple's previous statement that they would like to have their wedding sometime in fall.

According to reports, Joseph and Kendra created a wedding registry on Amazon, which was then discovered by a fan. Although the couple have yet to confirm if the registry is actually theirs, many fans are confident that it indeed is. However, some also speculate that while the registry is theirs, the wedding date could just be a decoy.

It can be recalled that in the case of Joy-Anna Duggar, she also created a wedding registry on Amazon but put the wrong date so she could mislead her fans. Considering what his sister did, some fans speculate that Joseph might just as well do the same.

If the rumors are true that they will be tying the knot on Sept. 8, then that only goes to show that both Joseph and Kendra do not have plans of postponing their wedding for too long. Since September is just a few months away, the couple still have plenty of time to do all the necessary preparations for their big day.

In the meantime, the said Amazon wedding registry now sports an Oct. 7 date. Fans will just have to wait for the couple's official announcement on when their wedding will actually be held.

Meanwhile, the couple's wish list on the registry shows that Joseph and Kendra are not asking for too much for their wedding. In fact, their list includes just a blender, gift cards to restaurants, power tools and some household items.