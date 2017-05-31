Joseph Duggar Engagement News: 22-year-old Asks Joy Anna and Austin's Permission Before Proposing to Kendra Caldwell at Their Wedding

Just days after the Duggars confirmed the surprise wedding of Joy Anna to Austin Forsyth during the weekend, another one of the 19 siblings will be on the way to the aisle soon.

YouTube/TLCThe newly-engaged couple Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell

Joseph Duggar, the 22-year-old son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, announced his engagement with Kendra Caldwell during the wedding of his younger sister Joy Anna.

In a video that was posted on TLC website, Joseph revealed that he asked the permission of the newlyweds days prior to their wedding. "I asked Joy and Austin two weeks ago if they would mind if I proposed to [Kendra] at the wedding," he stated. "They were like, 'Oh yeah, we'd love it if you do that.'"

After securing his sister's permission, the newly-engaged Duggar revealed what he loves best about being engaged to Caldwell. "I think the thing we're looking forward to mostly in this chapter in life is that we're going to be able to minister together in greater avenues and spend more time together," he also said.

Caldwell, on the other hand, revealed in an interview with People that she was very happy but shocked upon her new fiancée's proposal.

The seventh Duggar child admitted that while he was initially nervous about his proposal, he had no doubts that she will accept it because she reportedly told him that she was just waiting for her to do it.

The couple first announced their courtship in March, saying that their families have been close friends for a long time through church. "Our families are close friends through church and this has allowed Kendra and me to get to know each other. She's the best!" the Duggar member stated.

Just like his siblings' weddings, fans of the reality show family are expecting to see the Duggar-Caldwell nuptials on TLC in the future.