Josh and Anna Duggar News: Couple Visits City Where Josh Went to Rehab for Infidelity

Reuters/Brian Frank Josh Duggar, the then Executive Director of the Family Research Council Action, speaks at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa August 9, 2014.

Josh and Anna Duggar, along with several of their family members, went for a weekend outing in Rockford, Illinois, which happens to be the same city where Josh attended rehabilitation for his infidelity.

Anna shared a family photo on Twitter with the caption, "[Great] time w/ @PatchAdventures & friends at North Love Baptist Church tonight."

In the photo, Josh and Anna were with their children, Mackynzie and Michael, along with Jim Bob Duggar, and three of Josh's siblings — David, Joseph, and Justin.

The whole gang attended a "Patch the Pirate" show, an Evangelical Christian series for children, at the North Baptist United Church in Rockford, PEOPLE confirmed.

In Anna's Tweet, she also shared the link to the rehabilitation center Reformers Unanimous, which was where Josh received treatment after he confessed to being unfaithful to his wife.

She also made sure to tag Dr. Paul Kingsbury, who is a co-founder and the chairman of the Reformers Unanimous' addiction program.

In August 2015, Josh publicly confessed that he was unfaithful to Anna. Josh admitted that he was addicted to internet pornography and that he cheated on his wife by signing up for Ashley Madison, which is a website that facilitates extramarital engagements.

But Josh has recovered from his old ways and is now having his fifth child with Anna.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that Jana Duggar will be helping out Josh and Anna once their fifth child is born, The Hollywood Gossip reports.

Even though Josh and Anna have been separated from the Duggar family, Jana has reportedly kept a close relationship with the couple since she also takes care of their kids from time to time.

However, there is no confirmation yet whether Jana has forgiven Josh for the faults he has committed in his marriage to Anna, or for the wrongdoings he did against their family.