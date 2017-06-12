Josh and Anna Duggar News, Updates: Former TLC Stars Appear on Kin's YouTube Vlog

Former reality star Josh Duggar is starting to make his way back into the limelight. He, along with his wife Anna Duggar, appeared on their brother-in-law David Waller's vlog which was uploaded to YouTube.

Facebook/countingontlc Promotional image for 'Counting On.'

David, the husband of Anna's sister Priscilla, shared footage from their mother's day celebration in Florida. In the four-minute vlog, which includes Josh, Anna, and their children as well as other relatives from the Keller clan, the bunch pulled off a surprise for Anna's mother, Suzette. The family surprised the Keller matriarch in her home during the holiday.

In the clip, Josh does not say anything to the camera. He is only seen standing next to his wife, Anna, who is holding their 1-year-old child, Meredith.

Despite the backlash that the family has received ever since Josh's scandals were revealed, "Counting On" fans as well as fans of "19 Kids and Counting" shared that they are happy to see them again.

On Amy Duggar's Instagram profile, Anna can be seen in her photos looking pregnant as ever. Josh's cousin shared a few photos of Jill Dillard's baby shower in which a bunch of friends and family showed up for the momentous occasion.

The Duggar family's reality series "Counting On" is expected to return with an all-new season, but there is still no word if Josh and his family will appear on the TLC series.

Josh is still working on his reputation and his relationship with the network following his fall from grace when his scandals were revealed. He is still undergoing therapy for sex addiction. The former TLC star admitted to pornography addiction months after it was revealed that Josh molested his younger siblings when they were younger.

For the uninitiated, the Duggars starred in TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" but the network had to cancel the show shortly after Josh's teenage exploits were made known.

More updates should arrive soon.