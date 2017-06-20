Josh Duggar Privacy Lawsuit Updates: Motion to Intervene Sisters' Lawsuit Withdrawn

Former "19 Kids and Counting" star Josh Duggar opted to withdraw his motion to intervene in the lawsuit filed by his younger sisters against the city of Springdale in Arkansas.

REUTERS / Brian FrankFormer "19 Kids and Counting" reality show star Josh Duggar

The eldest Duggar sibling joined his four younger siblings Jill Duggar-Dillard, Jessa Duggar-Seewald, Jinger Duggar-Vuolo, and Joy-Anna Forsyth in their breach-of-privacy lawsuit against the city and the Arkansas police for releasing the information about the child molestation case filed against him. They also filed a case against the magazine In Touch Weekly for publishing the report.

The Duggar girls filed their case back in March, then their brother filed the motion to intervene early in June.

According to the documents posted by Arkansas Online, the 29-year-old former reality TV star and political activist is "seeking injunctive relief, compensatory damages, and punitive damages against Defendants" for violating his civil and other rights under the Fourteenth Amendment of the US Constitution as well as the Arkansas law.

Duggar's motion reveals that as a result of the Defendant's misconduct, the father of four "endured harsh and unwarranted public scrutiny."

He also claims that he was subjected to "humiliation and extreme mental anguish of being publicly identified nation and world-wide as the perpetrator of sexual contact as a minor and having the details of the most private and painful aspects of his life released and published to friends, associates, and tens of millions of people throughout the United States and world."

The reason for Duggar's withdrawal in his motion to intervene is still undisclosed, and the rest of the family has yet to break their silence regarding the decision.

Meanwhile, reports reveal that Josh Duggar was once again seen in public two years after the child molestation and cheating scandal broke out when he joined the rest of his family during a trip to an amusement park last week.

The family also announced that he and his wife Anna Duggar are expecting their fifth child back in March.