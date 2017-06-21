Josh Peck and Drake Bell Feud: Nickelodeon Stars Reportedly Haven't Spoken in Years

Former Nickelodeon stars Drake Bell and Josh Peck are reportedly having a falling out after Peck failed to invite Bell to his wedding on June 17, Saturday.

Facebook/GrandfatheredDrake Bell made a guest appearance on "Grandfathered."

Peck, 30, married his longtime girlfriend Paige O'Brien in a small, intimate ceremony in Malibu, California. The wedding was attended by some of their closest family and friends, which included Peck's "Grandfathered" co-star John Stamos, People reported. Peck's frequent Vine collaborator Jason Nash was also present. Noticeably missing at the gathering was Bell, who appeared with Peck on Nickelodeon's hit show "Drake & Josh."

The snub didn't sit well with Bell, who immediately took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

"When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear..." Bell posted, as quoted by E! News. He added, "Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you came from."

The tweets were subsequently deleted from Bell's page and he later posted a throwback photo of himself and Peck, which he captured "Studs!!"

In February, Bell exclusively told VH1 that he and Peck are both willing to do a "Drake & Josh" reunion. He also said that they "talk all the time" and that they're "like a family."

However, a source close to Peck is saying otherwise. Speaking to Us Weekly, a source revealed that when guests were asking why Bell wasn't at the wedding, Peck explained to them that they hadn't spoken to each other in three years.

"They would tweet each other back on social media a couple times a year, but never actually spoke," the source said, adding that Peck was really hurt by Bell's rants on Twitter.

Bell and Peck played stepbrothers on Nickeloden's "Drake & Josh." The massive popularity of the television series spawned two TV films, titled "Drake & Josh Go Hollywood" and "Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh." They also appeared on another show, "The Amanda Show" with Amanda Bynes.