Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Criticized by 'Counting On' Fans Over Facebook Post

"Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth were excited to extend help for Joseph Duggar's wedding to Kendra Caldwell. However, a recent social media post from the recently married couple did not sit well with fans.

TLC "Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are now married.

In a Facebook page that Joy Anna and Austin share, the couple posted a screenshot of Joseph and Kendra's wedding registry on Amazon with the caption, "So happy for Joe and Kendra!!!" They added, "Marriage is amazing!"

They also shared the same post on their Instagram account.

A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jul 13, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

The couple has received flak for this and their posts have been flooded with negative comments. According to reports, fans are insinuating that the posts were like a solicitation of gifts not only from friends and family but also from fans.

The Duggars have countless detractors and critics but they also have thousands of supporters. Some fans defended the posts which they always do every time the devout Christian family is being attacked on social media.

As stated revealed in the posts, Joe and Kendra will get married in Rogers, Arkansas on Oct. 7. Joseph proposed to Kendra during Joy-Anna and Austin's wedding reception in May.

Joy-Anna and Austin, who became friends 15 years ago, were married just months after Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo's wedding. The couple has reportedly started building their family life together. They have returned to Arkansas after spending their honeymoon in Switzerland. The scenic Swiss country was one of Austin's travel wish list destinations.

Inquisitr reported that Joy-Anna wanted to have a successful marriage with her best friend. The 19-year-old reality star was said to have been listening to audiobooks on marriage even before the 23-year-old Austin proposed.

Many fans have said that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar allowed them to get married despite Joy-Anna's age because they have been friends since childhood. Austin has said that he admires his wife's diligence in the church and her love for her siblings.