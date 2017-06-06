Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth news: Newlyweds Give Honeymoon Update via New Photos

Newlyweds Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have shared an adorable update on their honeymoon.

(PHOTO: TLC)"Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are now married.

After their romantic wedding last month, the "Counting On" star and her husband shared new photos of their honeymoon. The pair appears to be enjoying their time together by hiking and camping. In an Instagram post, Austin shared a photo of him and Joy-Anna sporting jackets and outdoor clothes. Trees are seen behind them, making some fans believe they might be in Alaska.

Although the couple did not reveal where they are, fans have noticed that the newlyweds are somewhere high and cold. After all, Joy-Anna and Austin have always been nature lovers. Austin proposed to Joy-Anna in the woods, as featured in an episode of "Counting On." They also proved their love for the outdoors by organizing a joint bachelor and bachelorette camping party with their loved ones. More photos of Joy-Anna and Austin's trip were recently uploaded via the Duggar family's official Instagram account.

On May 26, Joy-Anna became Mrs. Austin Forsyth in a church full of family and friends. The two said "I do" just a few months after announcing their courtship on the TLC special, "Counting On: Jinger's Wedding" in November. Joy-Anna and Austin had been friends for almost 15 years before they began dating.

In an interview, an emotional Joy-Anna said she and Austin are looking forward to their new life together. "We feel so happy and so excited," she told People after the wedding. "Leading up, it was so surreal until I was walking down the aisle and then I was like, 'Oh my goodness, it's actually here.' We are going to be traveling for our honeymoon for a while."

"A lifetime," Austin added.

The new season of "Counting On," which returns Monday, June 12 on TLC, will feature Joy-Anna and Austin's wedding in the premiere.