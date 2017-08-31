Joy-Anna Duggar Baby Due Date News: 'Counting On' Star Announces First Pregnancy With Husband Austin Forsyth

Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, is in the family way three months after she married Austin Forsyth, 23. The couple happily confirmed the pregnancy in a statement released on Wednesday.

Facebook/CountingOnTLC "Counting On" stars Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will become first-time parents.

The "Counting On" stars told People of the pregnancy news exclusively.

"Every child is such a precious gift from God," Duggar said. "I'm most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him."

The Duggar family headed by Jim Bob and Michelle also posted the pregnancy news on their official website. It stated that the family is looking forward to meeting the little one.

Duggar and Forsyth met when he started attending the family's church services in Arkansas. The couple was briefly engaged and then got married at the Cross Church last May, which was witnessed by over 1,000 guests.

Like the Duggars, Austin comes from a family that upheld strict Christian beliefs. During their engagement, the couple was expected to abstain from sexual relations until they got married.

Duggar and Forsyth were not explicit about her due date but this did not stop fans of "Counting On" from speculating the baby's arrival. Based on the photo the family released, fans expect a Duggar–Forsyth baby to arrive by February 2018.

The mom-to-be believes she is carrying a boy while her husband thinks they will be having a girl.

"There's kind of been a trend with having boys in the family. I think we're going to break it and have a girl," Forsyth said.

The Duggar family is indeed growing even bigger as the eldest son, Josh, 29, is expecting his fifth child with his wife Anna, 29. On the other hand, Jill, 26, welcomed her second baby, Samuel, with husband Derick Dillard, 28, just last July. The family expects that Jinger, 23, who married Jeremy Vuolo last November 2016, will also have some pregnancy news real soon.

Catch the Duggar family on "Counting On" with a new episode for season 3 this coming Monday, Sept. 11, at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC.