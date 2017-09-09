Joy-Anna Duggar Baby News Update: Pregnant Before the Wedding?

"Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth have reignited rumors of a shotgun wedding.

Facebook/countingontlc "Counting On" returns on TLC this Monday, Sept. 11.

The 19-year-old's pregnancy could be the reason why they exchanged vows earlier than planned. The pair originally scheduled to wed on Oct. 28, but they surprised everyone when they decided to move it to an earlier date. They tied the knot in a large ceremony on May 26 in Arkansas.

Rumors of the shotgun wedding were at bay until last month, when Joy-Anna announced that they were expecting. It had only been three months since they got married but the baby bump she was sporting was huge already.

Reports pointed out that if she got pregnant on her wedding night she would have been 15 weeks pregnant in the photo she just posted. Although women vary, reports alleged that her bump is too big for someone who is supposed to be in her first trimester.

Despite the rumors, the parents-to-be are excited about their little one. Speaking to People, Austin said that he is looking forward to the different stages of pregnancy. "It's really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful," he said.

Joy-Anna made the announcement on Instagram. She shared a photo of her holding a bowl of ice cream with a print that says, "eating for two."

The reality star then confirmed that they are expecting a baby who she says has all organ systems in place, and who already responds to touch. She concluded her announcement with a passage from Psalm 139:13-16, which is about how God made Man.

The couple has kept mum on how far along Joy-Anna is in her pregnancy and they have not revealed when she is due. Reports should be taken with a grain of salt.

A new season of "Counting On" returns to TLC on Monday, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET.