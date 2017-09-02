Joy-Anna Duggar Baby News Update: Reality Star Already Expecting
Only three months after they exchanged vows, "Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are already expecting their first child.
The couple spoke to People about the big news:
We're so happy and thankful to announce that we're expecting a baby. Every child is such a precious gift from God. I'm most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.
Duggar and Forsyth tied the knot back in May at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas. They then flew to Geneva, Switzerland for their honeymoon.
Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents!! Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby! Jesus is the giver of Life! The baby has arms, legs, fingers, and toes. It has a beating heart and brain waves. The baby responds to touch and is already right- or left-handed. The baby has its own unique fingerprints, which are different from anyone else's. All organ systems are in place! Psalm 139:13-16 "For thou hast possessed my reins: thou hast covered me in my mother's womb. I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well. My substance was not hid from thee, when I was made in secret, and curiously wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unperfect; and in thy book all my members were written, which in continuance were fashioned, when as yet there was none of them." This passage indicates that God Himself formed our physical features and that He did so with a wonderful plan for our lives. God knew us in the womb. #babyforsyth #alreadyinlovewithmybaby #blessedbeyondmeasure #Jesusanswersprayers
Naturally, Duggar is happy that their family is once again going to get bigger with their little bundle of joy:
I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together, and I'm really looking forward to doing that with my own children. It's such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children!
Forsyth, on the other hand, is excited to be a father.
I'm really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring. It's really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!
While the Duggars are excited about the brood expanding, some are speculating that Duggar got pregnant out of wedlock, which is a no-no in the family who are known to be strict when it comes to romance.
As fans who followed them from "19 Kids and Counting," even hugs are not allowed when in courtship. A source that spoke to Radar Online stated that "the pregnancy was very fast," which leads them to believe that the newlyweds did the deed before they got married.
I don't see it being farfetched when you have such strict rules before marriage. There is always a chance.
However, at the moment, the happy couple just want to bask in the idea of having a little bundle of joy in their lives soon.