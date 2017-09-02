Joy-Anna Duggar Baby News Update: Reality Star Already Expecting

(PHOTO: Instagram/AustinandJoyForsyth) Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth are expecting their first child.

Only three months after they exchanged vows, "Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are already expecting their first child.

The couple spoke to People about the big news:

We're so happy and thankful to announce that we're expecting a baby. Every child is such a precious gift from God. I'm most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.

Duggar and Forsyth tied the knot back in May at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas. They then flew to Geneva, Switzerland for their honeymoon.

Naturally, Duggar is happy that their family is once again going to get bigger with their little bundle of joy:

I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together, and I'm really looking forward to doing that with my own children. It's such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children!

Forsyth, on the other hand, is excited to be a father.

I'm really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring. It's really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!

While the Duggars are excited about the brood expanding, some are speculating that Duggar got pregnant out of wedlock, which is a no-no in the family who are known to be strict when it comes to romance.

As fans who followed them from "19 Kids and Counting," even hugs are not allowed when in courtship. A source that spoke to Radar Online stated that "the pregnancy was very fast," which leads them to believe that the newlyweds did the deed before they got married.

I don't see it being farfetched when you have such strict rules before marriage. There is always a chance.

However, at the moment, the happy couple just want to bask in the idea of having a little bundle of joy in their lives soon.