Joy-Anna Duggar Marries Austin Forsyth, Talks Honeymoon Plans

Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Duggar are now husband and wife, making Joy-Anna the fourth Duggar sister in the family to wed.

Facebook/countingontlcJoy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth's wedding will be featured on the new season of 'Counting On.'

Two of Joy-Anna's older sisters, Jill and Jessa, married their respective partners in 2014. The third sister to marry was Jinger, when she said "I do" last year to Jeremy Vuolo. And while Joy-Anna is still rather young at 19 years old, she could not be happier.

"Leading up, it was so surreal until I was walking down the aisle and then I was like, 'Oh my goodness, it's actually here,'" Joy-Anna told PEOPLE.

The Duggar family also posted an official announcement on their website. The announcement was accompanied by a lovely photo of the newly married couple.

Joy-Anna and Austin have been close friends for 15 years. They then entered into a courtship, as is the tradition in the Duggar family, and became engaged a few months after. They were married on Friday, May 26, in a church in front of family and friends.

Now, the pair are heading to their honeymoon, the location of which is unknown at this time. However, it goes without saying that the happy couple are more than looking forward to it.

"We are going to be traveling for our Honeymoon for awhile," Joy-Anna revealed.

However, their union was not the only highlight of the day for the Duggar family. On the same day Joy-Anna wed Austin, her brother Joseph proposed to Kendra Caldwell. The pair started courting in March and have quickly moved on to becoming engaged.

Joseph revealed to PEOPLE in a separate interview that he felt very nervous before popping the big question, but he was sure that Kendra would say yes.

"I'm so happy and so shocked. There's so many words I want to say, but just shocked," Kendra shared.

Fans can watch Joy-Anna's wedding to Austin in the new season of "Counting On," which will start airing on June 12 on TLC.