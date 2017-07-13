Joy-Anna Duggar News: 'Counting On' Star and Husband Draw Flak for Facebook Post

Facebook/CountingOnTLC Featured in the image are Joy-Anna Dugar and husband Austin Forsyth.

Newlyweds Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have just confirmed another wedding in the Duggar family. Later this year, Joe Dugar and girlfriend Kendra Caldwell are set to tie the knot.

However, along with the announcement came social media backlash.

On Facebook and Instagram, Joy-Anna and Austin posted a screenshot of Joe and Kendra's wedding registry. The post came with the caption: "So happy for Joe & Kendra!!! Married life is amazing! Check out their Wedding Registry on Amazon.com!"

So happy for Joe & Kendra!!! Married life is amazing! Check out their Wedding Registry on Amazon.com! A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jul 13, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Unfortunately for the young couple, this post drew flak from "Counting On" fans and detractors. A lot of people thought that this was a form of solicitation.

A Facebook page called "Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray" expressed that the reason behind the couple promoting Joe and Kendra's registry could be to "solicit gifts from the not invited," which are the loyal fans of the Duggar family.

Another person reportedly wrote: "A celebrity couple whose family usually has around 1,000 guests would get more gifts than any couple could even use. Hope you practice what you preach and donate because this is incredibly tacky."

However, since the Duggar family has quite a solid fan base, many of the show's avid viewers defended Joy-Anna and Austin in the comments section of their Facebook and Instagram post.

Fans said they believe that the post was intended for family and friends.

It can be recalled that Joe and Kendra got engaged on the same day of Joy-Anna and Austin's wedding. Joe proposed during the reception. It confused the fans as to why they had to do it on the wedding day, but the newlyweds reportedly gave Joe permission to do so.

In other news, "Counting On" has been renewed for another season.