Joy-Anna Duggar News: How Her Husband Austin Forsyth Asked for Her Father's Blessing

Fans of the Duggar family would know that Joy-Anna Duggar tied the knot last month with Austin Forsyth, but it is only this week in "Jill and Jessa: Counting On" they learn how the young man prepared for the big day.

(Photo: TLC/DCL)A photo of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth on "Jill and Jessa: Counting On."

In the latest episode titled "A New Baby," Forsyth asked for the blessing of Joy-Anna's father, Jim Bob Duggar, which the former admitted was "nerve-wracking."

Forsyth worked up the courage to ask the Duggar patriarch for his approval to propose to Joy-Anna during his visit in one of the houses that he was polishing up for sale.

"It's a good thing you stopped by today, because I've been wanting to talk to you about something. Well, you know this is my fifth house and [I have a] commitment with my dad about selling it before I can get married. I really know that the Lord has brought Joy and I's path together, and I've seen him working firsthand — I wanted to ask for your blessing for her hand in marriage."

Jim Bob looks down and lets out a "wow," pauses as he ponders for an answer, almost like he was taken aback. Forsyth understands this as what he is asking is "a lot to ask of a man."

But speaking from experience, Jessa Duggar's husband Ben Seewald said in the camera confessional that this is not something to worry about because such reaction has somewhat become textbook for Jim Bob.

It does not mean a "no" will follow, but it does give the lovestruck young men hoping to be the husbands of his daughters quite a good scare. While he looks like he is about to turn them down, he instead gives them a simple "sure" as an answer.

As fans would now know, Seewald was right and Forsyth got his blessing. June 26 marked his and Joy-Anna's first month as husband and wife.