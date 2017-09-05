Joy-Anna Duggar Pregnancy News: When Is the 'Counting On' Star Due?

(Photo: TLC/DCL) A photo of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth on "Jill and Jessa: Counting On."

Joy-Anna Duggar has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Austin Forsyth.

News of Joy-Anna's pregnancy was revealed just three months after the 19-year-old tied the knot with Austin at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas. Their wedding was witnessed by over 1,000 guests.

"We're so happy and thankful to announce that we're expecting a baby!" Joy-Anna told People. "Every child is such a precious gift from God." The reality star added that she is excited to see Austin as a father and raise their children together.

The Duggar clan also revealed the news through their official website, sharing their exciting news to fans. "We are so blessed to share that Joy and Austin are expecting! We know they will be such wonderful parents! We can't wait to meet this little one!" the Duggars announced.

Joy-Anna is the fourth Duggar daughter to get married. She and Austin first met when he moved to Arkansas and attended the same Christian church the Duggars go to. Being raised in a strict Christian home, Daily Mail points out that Austin and Joy-Anna were taught to abstain from physical intimacy before marriage.

Joy-Anna is still mum on her due date, but there have been speculations based on a photo of her baby bump that is making the rounds online. Many have noticed that Joy-Anna has a sizable bump, which makes fans suspect she had conceived before her marriage to Austin in May.

Since every pregnancy is different, the rumors about Joy-Anna getting pregnant before she married Austin may or may not be true. To have an idea on Joy-Anna's due date, Radar Online interviewed National Enquirer Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Stuart Fischer (who has not treated or personally seen Joy-Anna).

Upon examining the photo, Fischer concluded that the Duggar daughter is around "four or five months pregnant." It is worth noting that Fischer has never treated Joy-Anna, which means his statement is based only in the image of her baby bump.