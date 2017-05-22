Joy-Anna Duggar's Wedding News: Is Joy-Anna Duggar Married to Fiance Austin Forsyth?

Has the "Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar tied the knot with fiancé Austin Forsyth?

Facebook/countingontlc Joy-Anna expected to wear a piece of her grandmother's wedding gown

Duggar and Forsyth have reportedly exchanged their vows on Saturday, May 20, two months since their engagement. If they did have a ceremony, it does not entirely come as a surprise since both have been very eager to spend their lives together. Forsyth popped the question four months into their courtship.

To add, Jill, Joy-Anna's pregnant sister who was on a missionary trip on El Salvador, is back. Jill's husband Derick Dillard took to Instagram to share the news. He snapped a photo of him, his wife, and their son, Israel. Along with the photo, he shared, "Officially made it back to the good 'ol US of A!!! #merica."

If she flew all the way, then there must be an important reason behind it, perhaps her 19-year-old sister's nuptials.

Another reason to believe the rumor is the joint bachelor-bachelorette party, which was celebrated earlier this month. The party, which is supposedly celebrated during one's final moments of being single, came suspiciously early. They celebrated by going on a camping trip with family and friends.

The pair were expected to wed on Oct. 28, as revealed in the wedding registry on "The Knot." But according to recent reports, the information posted was meant to mislead.

Duggar and Forsyth's love story is featured in the second season of "Counting On," from the moment the latter started courting her to the moment he asked for her hand in marriage. Fans are expecting for the Duggar wedding tradition to carry on. Joy-Anna is expected to wear a piece of her grandmother's wedding gown, like her sisters did when they were wed.

The Duggars have yet to address the rumors. It would be best for fans to take the reports with a grain of salt.

More updates should roll out soon.