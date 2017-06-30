Judy Malinowski Dies Two Years After Ex Set Her on Fire

Judy Malinowski, 33, was set on fire by her former fiancé in August 2015. After battling for her life for two years, the mother of two has passed away.

YouTube/NBC4Judy Malinowski, 33, was set on fire by her former fiancé, Michael Slager, in August 2015.

Malinowski was burned by her former fiancé, Michael Slager, at a Gahanna, Ohio gas station in August 2015 after they got into an intense fight. Since then, she has been hospitalized and has undergone 56 surgeries.

"That child [Judy Malinowski] suffered for two years to tell her own story, who has the strength to do it?" her mother Bonnie Bowes said in a statement obtained by Independent, confirming her death. "She was really my rock. I wasn't hers, she was mine," Bowes added.

Slager, 41, initially claimed that he did not mean to set her on fire and accidentally ignited the fuel when he lit a cigarette. Still, he was sentenced to the maximum possible term of 11 years in December 2016 on aggravated arson, felonious assault, and possession of criminal tools charges. However, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien said his office is now taking necessary steps to pursue aggravated murder charges against him.

"It would be our intention, and it has been all along, that should she pass away it was our intention to pursue a homicide charge," Prosecutor Ron O'Brien said. "This day was not unexpected for probably a long time, but it's sad that it finally arrived," he continued.

In January, Malinowski recorded testimony that could be used as evidence in a future murder trial. After hearing her story, HB 63 — nicknamed Judy's Law — was introduced to create tougher prison sentences for assaults that permanently disfigure or disable the victim.

The bill was unanimously approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, June 27, and now, it only awaits Governor John Kasich's signature. With the governor's signature, the law takes effect in 90 days.