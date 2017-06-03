Julia Roberts HBO TV Series Air Date, Plot, Cast and News: 'Pretty Woman' Star to Lead 'Today Will Be Different'

HBO has nabbed one of the biggest movie stars to do a series on the small screen. Academy-award winner Julia Roberts will lead the cast of the comedy "Today Will Be Different," which will have a limited run on the cable network.

REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniJulia Roberts will star in her first season-length TV series on HBO.

The show is based on a 2016 novel from Maria Semple. "Today Will Be Different" follows Eleanor Flood (Roberts) who challenges herself to do her best and have a life-affirming day, but then life happens. The story will cover a 24-hour period for the entire series as Flood "navigates the knotty perils and sly grace of modern life," according to a press release. It's a story centering on Flood's existential crisis.

Semple, who has written for "Arrested Development" and "Saturday Night Live," will also be writing the script for the TV series, with Roberts acting as one of the executive producers. Annapurna Television is behind the project, with executives Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle serving as the other executive producers.

Roberts dipped her toes into television before but the project was for a TV movie called "The Normal Heart," which also aired on HBO in 2014. Roberts earned an Emmy nomination for her role as Dr. Emma Brookner. In the 1990s, she guest starred on shows like "Friends," "Murphy Brown" and "Law & Order."

"Today Will Be Different," however, will be the first time Roberts will carry a whole season-length show. This follows after HBO successfully lured fellow A-listers Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman to do the limited drama "Big Little Lies," which ran on the network from February to April this year. HBO also nabbed Meryl Streep for "The Nix," another upcoming series.

It's still unclear how many episode HBO will commission for "Today Will Be Different." For now, the producers and the network are still in the development process.