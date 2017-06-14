Julia Stiles Pregnancy News: Expectant Mother to Appear in New Crime Drama Series

The premiere of the upcoming crime-drama series "Riviera" is not the only good thing that marks this particular week for Julia Stiles. Aside from a promising new project, the 36-year-old actress has also just announced that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Preston J. Cook.

Facebook/SkyAtlanticPromotional banner for Sky Atlantic’s upcoming crime drama series “Riviera” featuring Julia Stiles.

Stiles was recently photographed at the London launch of her upcoming 10-part television series "Riviera." The actress was wearing a billowing monochrome maxi dress and was proudly cradling her baby bump for all the world to see.

The expectant parents first met on the set of the 2015 movie "Blackway," which was also initially known as "Go With Me," where Cook was working with the production team as a camera assistant. Their engagement came on Christmas Eve of the same year in Isla Grande, Colombia, with Stiles herself announcing the exciting news via Instagram.

In great contrast to her current happy reality, the character Stiles plays in "Riviera" is that of an art curator named Georgina who moves to the French Riviera with her rich husband, Constantine Clios, which is played by Australian actor Anthony LaPaglia. Due to her husband's sudden death in an explosion on board a luxury yacht, Stiles glamorous world falls apart as she uncovers, little by little, the secret connections her late husband had to the underworld.

The series will also star Swedish actress Lina Olin as Constantine's first wife, Irina, while her on-screen children are played by Dimitri Leonidas, Roxane Duran, and "Game of Thrones" alumnus, Iwan Rheon. It was created by the Academy Award-winning writer Neil Jordan and Oscar-winning writer and director John Banville based on an idea from former U2 manager, Paul McGuinness.

Serving as the Clios family's home, Villa Carmella, is Chateau Diter, which is located in Grasse, South France. The Renaissance-Italy style palazzo reportedly has three swimming pools, marble bathrooms, and is large enough to warrant two helipads.

"Riviera" premieres on Sky Atlantic on Thursday, June 15.