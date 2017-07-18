Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich News: Newlyweds Share Tropical Honeymoon Photos

REUTERS / LUCY NICHOLSON Dancer-actress Julianne Hough before becoming Mrs. Brooks Laich

After their intimate wedding over the weekend, "Dancing with the Stars" judge and pro dancer Julianne Hough and her new husband Brooks Laich shared a glimpse of their stunning honeymoon trip on social media.

The 29-year-old actress, singer, dancer and the National Hockey League athlete documented their tropical getaway on Instagram.

In one of the photos that she uploaded, Hough is seen wearing a crocheted white bikini and a fedora hat while lounging on a swing beside the beach in an undisclosed location in Seychelles. Hough's constant workouts before her wedding day seemed to have paid off based on her toned abs.

On the other hand, the Canadian ice hockey player also shared a trick photo showing his wife posing on the beach inside his wedding ring.

The newlyweds were married in front of 200 guests during their outdoor wedding held on Saturday, July 8, near Hough's family property in Coer d'Alene, Idaho.

In an exclusive interview with People, Hough revealed that she did not really had a concept of her dream wedding, yet she will always remember all the events that happened during their outdoor wedding for the rest of her life.

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge wore a Custom Marchesa gown and was accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry pieces during their ceremony, while the NHL star wore a tuxedo from the Brooks Brothers.

A source reportedly told E! News that Hough was a glowing bride during their wedding.

"She had a huge smile on her face and looked giddy with excitement," the source stated. "When she met Brooks at the front of the aisle, she was ecstatic."

Hough's brother and "Dancing with the Stars" co-star Derek Hough shared some of the details about the intimate ceremony in a separate interview with E! News. "I could write a novel about that week," he said. "Every moment of every day was planned to perfection. It was effortless. I was transported to another time."