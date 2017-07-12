Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Wedding News 2017: Long-Time Couple Ties the Knot in Outdoor Ceremony in Idaho

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Actress and dancer Julianne Hough arrives at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2015.

"Dancing With the Stars" judge Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have exchanged vows on Saturday, July 8, in a private ceremony in Idaho. National Hockey League player Laich first proposed to Hough in August 2015.

The couple was married in a lovely outdoor ceremony in the area of Coeur d'Alene in Idaho, according to People. The intimate ceremony was attended by just about 200 guests, mostly made up of family and close friends.

The wedding celebrations spanned the weekend starting Thursday, July 6, as the couple hosted a welcome dinner for their private guests at the Blackwell Hotel. A beach outing the next day at the Coeur d'Alene Resort gave guests ample time to meet each other ahead of the ceremony on Saturday.

On the big day itself, the 29-year-old dance star was deeply moved by the outdoor ceremony. "I don't think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid," Hough said.

"But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life," the dance celebrity added.

Laich, for his part, was very much in agreement that an outdoor wedding was the way to go. "It was really important to me that we had our ceremony outdoors," the hockey star said. "Julianne and I are very adventurous and free and wanted the setting to be in nature," he explained.

Laich proposed to the "Dancing With The Stars" celebrity judge in August 2015, after dating for more than two years since December 2013. Before that, the dance star was previously seeing Ryan Seacrest, who she dated from 2010.

The hockey star plays Center for the Washington Capitals, where he moved in from his hometown in Wawota, Saskatchewan in Canada. Hough called her encounter with him "love at first sight" in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.