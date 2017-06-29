July 2017 PlayStation Plus Free Games: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Until Dawn' and More

As a gift to players, Sony will be rolling out a new set of free games for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PS Vita. The line-up, which will be available to PlayStation Plus members starting July, features some pretty solid games that may even eclipse the free offerings from Microsoft.

Facebook/TelltaleGames Telltale's "Game of Thrones" screenshot.

On July 4, the following games will be available for download through the PS Plus:

"Until Dawn" – PS4

"Game of Thrones: A Telltale Series" – PS4

"That's You" – PS4

"Tokyo Jungle" – PS3

"Darkstalkers Resurrection" – PS3

"Don't Die Mr. Robot" – PS Vita (cross-buy with PS4)

"Element4l" – PS Vita

Perhaps the most recognizable of these games is "Game of Thrones: A Telltale Series." To be released as a free game for PS players in the same month as the premiere of "Game of Thrones" season 7, the game allows players to portray members of House Forrester as they fight to protect their house. According to IGN, the game features cameo appearances from the show's cast, such as Emilia Clarke as Daenerys and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion.

"Until Dawn" is a cinematic horror game that has been receiving rave reviews. The game pays homage to horror movie clichés. According to Express, it follows eight typical high-school teenagers who visit an isolated mountain lodge to commemorate the death of their friends. However, strange things begin to occur, and they find themselves in a horrific race to survive.

It's a choice-based game, so the choices the player makes affect the gameplay and determine who lives and dies in the end. It also received a PlayStation VR spin-off, titled "Dawn: Rush of Blood."

"Tokyo Jungle" takes place in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo in which players take the form of various animas. Humans are long gone, and in order to survive, one must eat regularly, mate and reproduce. Depending on what animal you are, you will be hunted down by predators throughout the city, making the game all the more challenging. Animals that can be played include dogs, deer and others.