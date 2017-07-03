July 4th Sales, Best Deals: Huge Tech Discounts From Microsoft, Playstation Store and Steam

The July 4th Sales are finally here for gamers who want to feel the spirit of Independence Day. Microsoft, the Playstation Store, and Steam are now ridiculous discounts for games and hardware it's close to free, not a bad way to literally spend the holiday.

First off there's Steam's annual Summer Sale where gamers go bargain hunting. Prices at these sales drop down so low the sale has been immortalized through memes.

Facebook/Steam The Steam Summer Sale 2017 will last until July 5.

Games such as the "Bioshock" are being sold at rock-bottom prices. Even prices for newer games like "Nier Automata" and "Prey" have been slashed to almost half. For those already short on cash or have yet to go on a shopping spree, the sale will last until July 5.

Microsoft also launched its Ultimate Game Sale with discounts for hardware and tons of Xbox titles. Gaming laptops and peripherals are hitting their lowest price to date so better grab them before July 10 when the sale ends.

The Playstation Store Midyear Sale is also slashing prices like crazy with up to 75 percent off game titles. "Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor" and "Star Wars Battlefront" Ultimate Edition are now available for absurdly low prices for those who are patient enough not to buy these titles upon release.

Other retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon are also holding their own games and hardware July 4th Weekend Sale. The Oculus Rift is available $599.98 at Best Buy including a $150 gift card. However, these discounts are available for those who are members of their exclusive "club" namely Best Buy's Gamer's Club Unlocked and Amazon Prime.

And speaking of Prime, Amazon Prime Day will return this July 11 with several deals already lined up. Get up to 40 percent off for Kindle e-books this July 4th Weekend Sale and celebrate Independence Day with a new e-book or graphic novels.